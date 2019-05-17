MISSOULA - We are in a Weather Authority Alert in Western Montana for flooding and colder temperatures to start the weekend.
The National Weather Service is warning of heavy rain, ponding on roadways, and snow in higher elevations.
The Missoula area is also under a flood warning, as the Clark Fork is expected to rise even higher into flood stage.
From the NWS:
Friday:
An upper level low will bring widespread precipitation today with rainfall slowly diminishing later tonight into Saturday. Swollen creeks and ponding on roads will be possible.
In addition, snow levels will drop to higher pass levels Friday night into Saturday morning with a light dusting of snow.
Flood Warning for Clark Fork River above Missoula until further notice:
The river remains in minor flood stage at 8.6 feet Friday morning and is expected to continue to rise to 9.7 feet by Saturday evening, May 18.
Flood waters will affect streets in the Orchard Homes area, including Kehrwald Drive and the northern part of Tower Street. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.