Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * AS OF FRIDAY MORNING, THE RIVER IS JUST ABOVE 8.6 FEET. * AT 7.5 FEET THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND CREST OVER 9.5 FEET SUNDAY MORNING. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BITTERROOT VALLEY AND BITTERROOT RIVER IN WESTERN MONTANA CONTINUES... * THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * SNOW MELT HAS SWOLLEN RIVERS AND STREAMS IN THE AREA. WITH RAIN EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND A VERY LARGE, WARM RAIN EVENT EXPECTED FRIDAY, THE EXTRA WATER MAY PUSH THE BITTERROOT RIVER OVER FLOOD STAGE. * SMALL STREAMS ARE ALSO A CONCERN FOR FLOODING IN THE BITTERROOT AND SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS IN THE AREAS THAT DRAIN INTO THE BITTERROOT RIVER THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY. &&