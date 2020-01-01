MISSOULA - Across the U.S. the age limit has been raised to 21 to buy cigarettes, cigars, vaping products, or any other tobacco product, and with this new law in effect, some people will be forced to quit smoking.
Whether you're deciding to quit smoking as your New Year's resolution or because the new law no longer allows you to buy tobacco products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some ways to say no to tobacco.
One way to help kick the habit is by telling friends and family that you're quitting so that they can help keep you accountable and be your support system.
Make tobacco products are out of sight and out of mind by removing all tobacco from your home, car, and work.
Be prepared for cravings, think of something that you can do in the moment when a craving hits like chew a stick of gum, drink more water, or change what you're doing. Simply changing your routine could help to shake a craving.
Avoid secondhand smoke as much as possible because that could potentially trigger a craving.
Also, talk with your doctor about nicotine replacement or therapy.
For more help to quit smoking in 2020 you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.