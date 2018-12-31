New Year's Eve

Missoula is offering a variety of events to celebrate New Year's Eve, and the city has a little something for everyone. 

Bayern Brewing Inc.

Monday, December 31 at 4 p.m.

Bayern Brewing will ring in the New Year with a pig roast. The regular menu is also available. 

Peace Luminary Lighting in Caras Park 

Monday, December 31 at 5 p.m.

The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and the Olive Branch will create a large peace sign with candles to celebrate the New Year. The community is invited to stop in and light a candle anytime between 4 p.m. and midnight. 

Plonk Missoula 

Monday, December 31 at 5 p.m. 

Four-course meal, plus performances by Andrew Gromiller & the Organically Grown. Email ben@plonkwine.com to make a reservation. 

The Iron Griz 

Monday, December 31 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Family-friendly event. Tickets and menu available at https://www.umdiningevents.com

Open Door Baptist Church New Year's Eve Game Night

Monday, December 31 at 7 p.m.

Game night featuring snacks and Family Feud. Open to the community. 

New Year's Eve at the Badlander

Monday, December 31 at 9 p.m.

21+ event. $5 entry fee. 

