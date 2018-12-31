Missoula is offering a variety of events to celebrate New Year's Eve, and the city has a little something for everyone.
Monday, December 31 at 4 p.m.
Bayern Brewing will ring in the New Year with a pig roast. The regular menu is also available.
Peace Luminary Lighting in Caras Park
Monday, December 31 at 5 p.m.
The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and the Olive Branch will create a large peace sign with candles to celebrate the New Year. The community is invited to stop in and light a candle anytime between 4 p.m. and midnight.
Monday, December 31 at 5 p.m.
Four-course meal, plus performances by Andrew Gromiller & the Organically Grown. Email ben@plonkwine.com to make a reservation.
Monday, December 31 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Family-friendly event. Tickets and menu available at https://www.umdiningevents.com.
Open Door Baptist Church New Year's Eve Game Night
Monday, December 31 at 7 p.m.
Game night featuring snacks and Family Feud. Open to the community.
New Year's Eve at the Badlander
Monday, December 31 at 9 p.m.
21+ event. $5 entry fee.