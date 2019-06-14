MISSOULA - About 100 people in the Wye area between Missoula and Frenchtown are being told to avoid their water.
The owner of a cistern in the area said he found a beer bottle on the top of the cistern and is worried someone may have gotten access to the drinking water supply.
Dennis Williams said they notified officials and drove a sample to a lab in Billings. He said an initial sample showed the water was not contaminated, and they should get a secondary test result Friday afternoon.
Residents in the area were given a note telling them to use bottled water until the results came back. The note advises people not to boil the water as boiling it can elevate chemical levels.