As more than 700 hats, blankets, and other winter necessities are delivered to veterans all across Western Montana.
Many local sponsors teamed up with Wraps for Vets and Martha’s Ministries to make hats, lap blankets, scarves, and socks stuffed with treats for Montana veterans, and girl scouts made Christmas cards to go with these gifts.
Friday, the magical elves showed up at the Village Senior Residence and the homemade gifts definitely put a smile on these people’s faces.
The volunteers, or the elves, led this group of veterans in Christmas songs to spread the holiday cheer.
"I have been here for six years and I enjoy every day of it. And things like this really add to it. These outside people that come in and help us," Alvin Amundson.
These special deliveries will go until Christmas day and they still need help with these deliveries.
If you are interested in helping out you can contact “Santa Baby” at bluemountain@montana.com.