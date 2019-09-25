The predicted snow in the forecast is forcing a major fundraiser for a devastating disease to move locations.
Just days before hundreds of Missoulians were set to participate in the "Walk to End Alzheimer's," the event is now taking place inside Southgate Mall in Missoula.
The walk is sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, which is the world's largest movement to raise awareness and funds for alzheimer's care, support and research.
The event will start at 9:00 a.m. in the morning by JCPenny with food and festivities. Opening ceremonies starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by the walk.
The disease impacts more than five million Americans each year.
To help support those battling the disease, this year's walk will take place on Saturday.
"This a very meaningful, very moving opportunity for us to slow down, and pause to remember, to honor those living with disease, those we lost to this disease," Montana Alzheimer's Association Executive Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera said.
The event is free, but donations are highly encouraged.