MISSOULA - The Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana is hosting Wags and Wigs, an event full of drag and dogs that are up for adoption.
The event blossomed from an idea by Vanilla Waiffer Valhallan, Miss Gay Big Sky 2019, as a good deed to help her surrounding community. Valhallan was elected by her community to serve as Miss Gay Big Sky 2019 and spread the message of philanthropy and community involvement in a positive way.
Valhallan rescued a cat herself named Evelyn and since then has had a passion for helping rescues get adopted into loving homes.
"A lot of these animals need those kind of forever homes, those loving people who will take care of them and give them the love that they very much need," said Valhallan.
The Mission Valley Animal Shelter from Polson will be traveling to Missoula with some adoptable dogs for the show as well as bringing photos and posters of other animals they have up for adoption at their shelter as well.
Shelter employees will also have paperwork readily available for anyone that wants to adopt one of the dogs from the show on the spot.
Wags & Wigs will take place at the Meadowlark Pavilion at Fort Missoula August 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The photos above of are all the dogs that will be at the show.
The Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana is focused on creating an inclusive events throughout the treasure state for everyone to feel comfortable at and Wags & Wigs is an example of one of their unique events.