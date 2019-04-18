2,300 volunteers needed to refurbish Dragon Hollow in Missoula

A popular Missoula playground is in need of thousands of volunteers to help make it a place for children of all abilities to use.
Dragon Hollow Executive Director Theresa Cox said her teams been preparing for over a year to make the playground better for all.
"This is a playground where all children are going to be able to play together. And it will teach them to play together now and then as they get older to work together. It will get people to appreciate differences," Cox said.
From May 14-20, the playground is refurbishing and expanding 50 feet west. Jennifer Wipplinger thinks the new Dragon Hollow will be even better than before.
"I think it's great to make it handicap accessible just so everyone can enjoy it because it's a beautiful place to come, especially for all the Missoulians," Wipplinger said.
But in order to make it possible, Dragon Hollow needs 2,300 volunteers.
"Dragon Hollow was originally built in 2001. We used about 4,000 volunteers and put this whole playground together in six days," Cox said. "We need volunteers of all skills set, but you have to be at least 16 to be on the construction site."
Cox adds her team needs tools to use. She said her team will be brought back your tools in the same condition. If for some reason it is damaged, she will pay to get it fixed.
Aaron Barry takes his kids to Dragon Hollow twice a week, and he says he's looking forward to helping out.
"We're gonna be down here with the Lucky's [Market} team, I've been volunteered through my girlfriend," Barry said.
Dragon Hollow will provide free licensed childcare while you volunteer. During the week, children in diapers will be cared for at the Missoula Early Learning Center. Older kids will be at Southgate mall. During the weekend, all kids will be at the MELC.
If you plan to volunteer, Cox recommends parking at the mall and taking a bus to Dragon Hollow.
Meals and snacks will be provided if you help out.
Dragon Hollow still needs to raise $70,000 of their $290,000 goal to pay off the refurbishments and for maintenance.
For more information and to sign up to volunteer, click here.