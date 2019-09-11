100+ volunteers log 400 services hours towards the Missoula community

More than a hundred employees at a Missoula bank got off work early on Wednesday to volunteer with local non-profits and to give back on the day where hundreds died helping 9/11 victims 18 years ago.
The goal is to serve others, all on the anniversary of the day where hundreds of first responders gave their lives helping those after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
""If we can give back on this day, it's the least we can do," First Interstate Bank President of Western Montana Tom Severson said.
At noon, more than 150 First Interstate Bank locations across six states closed to take part in the second annual volunteer day.
In Montana, more than 900 employees are volunteering with dozens of non-profit organizations. Missoula had a "little over 100 employees out into the community working on 15 different projects."
One of the 15 different projects was helping at a Habitat for Humanity build site.
"It's a great experience for them, but it also helps us to do what we need to do, because we wouldn't be able to build these homes without the volunteer workforce," Habitat for Humanity Communication and Grants Director Hannah McDaniel said.
Brandon Naaz has worked at First Interstate for 10 years. It's his first volunteer day with the bank.
"It's just fun to give back to the community. Just to come out and lend a hand, clean up or paint, or do whatever we can to help out," Naaz said.
In the basement of the Front street bank location, more volunteers were making hygiene kits for United Way.
At the end of volunteer day, employees will log 2,000 service hours across six states. About 400 of those service hours will be in Missoula.
"On a greater scale, what our communities do to come together and help those in need. It's just what we do as Montanans," Severson said.