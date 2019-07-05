HAMILTON - Volunteers in the Bitterroot pitched in Friday to make sure a community skatepark can host its grand opening this weekend.
Hamilton's Circle 13 Skatepark sits at Claudia Driscoll Park. The park had a soft opening last fall, but a grand opening is slated for Saturday.
Friday, volunteers worked to lay down 12,000 square feet of sod around the perimeter of the park as well as two grass entryways. The hard work to install a soft landing comes just days after the City of Hamilton announced it was closing the park due to safety concerns after the rocks and dirt previously surrounding the park were carried onto the concrete, causing skateboarders to crash.
When word came that people were needed to help complete the project to make it safe, and meet the grand opening deadline, organizers said nearly three dozen students from Darby's Trapper Creek Job Corps were quick to step up, alongside other community members.
“We've gotten a lot today actually, and not just the skate community but people who just want to volunteer,” said Circle 13 Board President, Bryan Dufresne. “We had a family drive all the way down from Missoula because they enjoy our park…So I've been thrilled with the response from the skate community coming out to make sure the grand opening happens."
Grand opening events are scheduled to run from 11 AM until 2 PM Saturday. There will be food, raffle prizes, and a helmet giveaway sponsored by Marcus Daly Hospital.
Construction of the $300,000 skatepark started in fall 2018. Donors include Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, Bill Watkins, the owner of the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton and the Living Centre in Stevensville, and the Montana Skatepark Association.
Additional information about the park can be found here.