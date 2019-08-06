MISSOULA - About 20 people came out Tuesday to help clean up beaches along the Clark Fork River.
“We are just celebrating the river we love and keeping it clean,” Clark Fork Coalition Outreach Director Holly Biehl said.
The cleanup was organized by the Clark Fork Coalition with help from River City Brew Rental Company and Western Cider. They supplied volunteers with gloves, trash bags, and even a ride.
Every spring the coalition hosts a river clean-up but starting last year they decided they needed a refresher in the summer too.
“We like to get out there and clean up the river before the spring run off so we need to do something in the summer when people are really using the river and so we thought this was a good time,” Biehl said.
But Sha-Ron wasn’t the only beaching getting a little T.L.C. The coalition was even handing out bags to everyone getting on the river to encourage floaters to pick up trash along the way.
“It’s just showing people good stewardship of the river we are just floating cleaning up and having fun and encouraging other people to do the same,” Biehl said.
Tuesday's volunteers went on a three hour float down to Western Cider where they got to celebrate a job-well-done with a free drink.