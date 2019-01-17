All Frenchtown schools are closed Friday after a student reportedly threatened to bring a firearm to school and commit acts of violence.
School will resume Tuesday after a holiday closure on Monday.
“It is always scary when something like this happens, but especially when it hits home,” said one first graders mom. “I know I appreciate the school district taking the extra precaution to protect all of our kids, and hopefully it will all be cleared up by the time school starts on Tuesday.”
From Frenchtown School District:
"On Thursday, January 17th, High School administrators were informed in the evening that a student made a threat to bring a firearm to school and use it to commit acts of violence against Frenchtown students. The student's parents and law enforcement were notified, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel school tomorrow to permit the investigation and the threat assessment to proceed. School will resume at the normal time on Tuesday, January 22nd."