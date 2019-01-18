MISSOULA- While the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women is all too common for Montana, one Missoula organization is continuing the fight to raise awareness about the issue.
To do so, the Payne Native American center is holding a walk tomorrow at in front of the Payne Native American Center at noon.
Organizer Lauren Small Rodriguez says this is the first event completely led and organized by the Native American community.
“It's geared towards unity, its geared towards concrete efforts, to stop MMIW, to stop our missing and murdered indigenous women, children and families.. it's very important to us, it's been going on for quite a long time,” said Rodriguez.
As women like Jermain Charlo and Ashley Loring Heavy-Runner are still missing, Tribal leaders are asking the community to join them and seek this much-needed change.
Rodriguez says Montana has the fifth highest rate of missing and murdered indigenous women in the nation.
She hopes the vigil will bring awareness to several proposed bills that will directly impact the tracking of this growing issue and find justice for the victims and their families.
If you would like to donate to the cause click here.