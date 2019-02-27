MISSOULA- There seems to be snow end in sight to this winter, and for most Montanans that means staying warm inside.
The Victor Fire and EMS departments say they're putting their community first, and easing this week's snow burdens.
Wednesday morning, Victor’s first responder let their community know via Facebook, that if any elderly or disabled residents are unable to shovel their snow, crews would be happy to take care of it.
Officials say that while they have received some calls for help, they're also looking to dig out homeowners experiencing extra heavy snowfall.
"We've just been going around town and if we see elderly people trying to shovel out, we know where a lot of them live so we just go start doing it... make sure they can get in and out of there house,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Mason Kay.
This voluntary snow removal will continue into tomorrow, but Victor Fire officials say if someone calls in for some extra help crews are more than willing to lend a helping hand.