MISSOULA - A suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting that injured four people, including a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper.
Missoula Police say three people were in a car that was shot at early Friday morning on Expressway. Police said two men and one woman all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.
The suspect reportedly took off and was at large in the Evaro area. He reportedly shot and injured a Montana Highway Patrol trooper before being taken into custody.
The trooper is hospitalized.
Johnathan Bertsch was arrested around 6:00 AM Friday in the 16000 block of Thornburg Way near Evaro.
A post from MHP on Facebook reads, "Please keep our trooper in your prayers."
Highway 93 North remains closed as an investigation continues. Arlee Schools canceled extracurricular activities for the day and school buses are not running in the Evaro area. (Arlee operates on a four-day school week and class is not normally in session on Fridays.)
From Arlee Schools: "ALERT: All school-related activities are cancelled for Friday, 3/15, including sports practice, archery practice, and staff PDD, due to the police emergency in the Evaro area. Families north of Waldo road are advised by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office to stay in their homes with doors locked."
As of 8:30 AM, several law enforcement vehicles were parked outside Providence St. Patrick Hospital, and officers were seen running inside.