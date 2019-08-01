LOLO - Authorities are looking for a suspect after someone smashed windows on more than 16 vehicles in the Lolo area.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the first report of a smashed window came in at 3 AM on Thursday, Aug. 1. Several witnesses reported seeing a white man wearing a black hoodie and running east on Tyler Way.
The sheriff's office says if you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 406-258-4810.
You can also anonymously report tips to the Crimestoppers hotline at Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
Photos: Missoula County Sheriff's Office