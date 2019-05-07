MISSOULA - A car did some significant damage on the grounds of a senior living facility in Missoula on Tuesday.
Police say the call came in around 10:30 AM for a vehicle that had hit a fence at Hillside Manor.
The car took out a portion of fence, knocked down some outdoor furniture and appeared to have hit a tree as well.
A witness on scene told ABC FOX Montana an employee was almost hit in the incident.
Police say there were no serious injuries reported.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.