A farmer’s market favorite is now available all week long. Veera Donuts opened up their new shop this week in the hip strip in Missoula and their first week of business is going well
Hungry customers fill Missoula’s newest donut shop eyeing the sweet treats that seem to come in every flavor imaginable, just waiting to sink their teeth into that vegan donut. You read that right, vegan donuts
"Hannah just started baking on her days off I think that has always been a passion of hers and she’s been a vegan for 6 years so I think she wanted to prove that you can make a really tasty vegan donut," General Manager Megan Coleman said.
Even the kids didn’t seem to notice this wasn’t your normal donut.
But even before Veera Donuts had a store front they were already building a following.
"I started last summer at the market I would go almost every Saturday," Veera Customer Pearl Monroe said.
They starting small and grew to what they are today.
"We started at farmers markets I think with 100 or 200 donuts but that grew to 400 and that grew to 600 then eventually we got an investor for the store," Coleman said.
Not only are the donuts vegan, but a lot of their ingredients come from right here in Missoula.
"Any time we can buy local or we have a friend from famer's market that we can produce from we try to source all the ingredients form Missoula if we can,” Coleman said.
Even the mint garnishing some donut came from Coleman's garden.
Veera has been open since last Monday and business has been booming.
"We ran out one day and we felt really bad because we had to turn the closed sign around at 2 p.m.,” Coleman said.
They are even looking to expand to other vegan foods
Veera is located behind big dipper and is open every day 7 a.m. to 7p.m.