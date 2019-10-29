Students at the University of Montana in Missoula are working to reduce the health effects e-cigarettes have on college students.
The move comes, after Montana health officials announced the first vape related death in Montana and two additional cases, announced Monday, of vaping-related illness.
So the Curry Health center at UM is hosting a vape and e-cigarette take back drive.
The take back started Saturday and organizers said they are happy with the number of students turning in their vapes. As of Tuesday they have received 20 e-cigarettes total with 15 of those being turned in that day.
The vape take back drive was organized by the Peers Reaching Out program, they saw the growing problems associated with vaping and decided they needed to take action.
After brain storming, they decided the vape take back drive was the best way to reach students.
"We are just trying to prevent more illnesses and deceases from happening, [vaping] is still a new thing with very little research and we just wanted to not have another cigarette thing 50 years later," take back organizer Bobby Sonsteng said.
Every student who turns in a vape or e-cigarette will get a $5 gift card to a local business and be entered into a drawing for an apple watch or Beats by Dre headphones.
But for some students The gifts aren't the only thing motivating them to give up their vapes.
"My whole family wouldn’t stop sending me articles about how I’m going to die,” former vaper Rylie Handly said, “So I was like I’m not really doing this for any reason I might as well quit.”
The last day for the vape drive will be Wednesday and you can find them in the University Center.
For students there are resources available on campus to help them quit. For everyone else trying to quit the Department of Public Health and Human Services has a guide and list of resources on their website.