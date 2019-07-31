Van Buren Interchange expected to be complete by the end of the week

MISSOULA- The Van Buren Interchange in Missoula has been under construction since last summer, and July ends, and August begins, Montana Department of Transportation said the yearlong project will be complete by the end of the week.
Two roundabouts and a sound wall will complete the addition to the Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood located in between I-90 East and I-90 West freeway entrances and exits.
This interchange was originally built back in 1966, but with growing population, comes more traffic. The roadway was chipped in June, and the sidewalks and trail connections were completed in July.
Residents of the Lower Rattlesnake and Missoula said this completion is helping with safety and travel congestion.
"I go that way everyday now and it’s actually helped so much, and I even bike and go through the roundabouts and it's so much better, so much safer than when it used to be just a mess down there,” Lower Rattlesnake resident, Meghan Schroedar said.
Missoula residents couldn’t agree more.
"I think it's pretty good for the Lower Rattlesnake, the sound wall, I was really concerned about that being really ugly because they cut down a lot of the trees and being a Missoula resident I like the trees, but I think it does really good for keeping the sound out and I think they actually did a pretty good job with that,” Justin Morton, Missoula resident, said.
Montana Department of Transportation said they are grateful to the Missoula residents and the Lower Rattlesnake community for their patience and involvement throughout the project's process.
All construction is expected to be complete by the end of the week.