Candy hearts lovers were bereft when it made national news that a beloved brand of conversation hearts won't be on shelves this Valentine's season.
Reports say that Sweethearts candy couldn't make the hearts in time after factory workers were laid off when their parent company, Necco, went up for sale.
As result, the iconic brand of tiny heart treats won't be on the shelf this year. (Although other candy companies do make conversation hearts, such as Brach's.)
But the current Sweethearts owner sent an update to CandyStore.com, saying they will hopefully be back someday:
“We wish we could have Sweethearts out for the 2019 Valentine season, but it’s just not possible. We are committed to making sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market. Doing it right takes time.”
Source: Spangler Candy Co via CandyStore.com