MISSOULA - Avalanche experts who made their way up Mount Jumbo in Missoula Saturday, say conditions remain dangerous. An avalanche warning remains in effect on the mountain.
The urban avalanche warning was put in place Thursday, after an assessment revealed dangerous conditions.
According to a release from the City of Missoula Saturday, a contracted team with the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation found "new snow loaded into gullies and potential avalanche starting zones by last night’s winds."
The team also discovered some small, natural slides on the mountain that occurred within the last 24 hours. Those slides ran to the valley floor and into backyards on Lilac Avenue and Holly Street. The release from the city says, "These slides did not pose a threat to structures but could partially bury a person."
Mount Jumbo remains closed to all human activity at this time. Property owners from Missoula Avenue to Elm Street are asked to stay out of their backyards and call 911 if they see any snow slides.
Any human activity on the mountain should also be reported to 911.
The avalanche team does not expect conditions to get worse without a change in weather.
Thursday marked five years since an urban avalanche slid into the Rattlesnake neighborhood, killing one person, injuring others, and destroying homes.