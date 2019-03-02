Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. SNOW SHOWERS IN THE SOUTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY COULD PRODUCE UP TO 1 INCH OF ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL THROUGH THIS EVENING. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&