MISSOULA - The normally sparkling Blackfoot River may continue to be murkier this season, as landslides and debris flow downstream.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says sediment is making its way into the Blackfoot River from Dunham Creek, which was hit by landslides due to erosion from the 2017 Rice Ridge fires.
So far, fish populations have withstood the muddy waters, but anglers may want to try a tributary or lake instead of the Blackfoot's main stem.
Photos: FWP/USFS
From FWP Region 2:
If you drove up the Blackfoot over the past few days, you probably noticed the river was abnormally off-color. The sediment was caused by two landslides and one debris flow in the headwaters of Dunham Creek. The Rice Ridge Fire burned this area in 2017, making it more susceptible to erosion events like this after significant rains. Landslides and heavy debris can have localized impacts on fish, but right now the fish are looking good. Expect the river to be off-color a few more days, especially just downstream from Monture Creek. And, given the amount of sediment remaining in the drainage, the river will likely be a bit more off-color following a rain this summer and fall. If conditions are not great for fishing the mainstem, take the opportunity to fish one of the lakes in the Blackfoot, or grab a 3-weight rod and explore one of the many tributaries!