(UPDATE 05/23 10:24AM) - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Delwin Paul Calflooking Jr. has been cancelled, according to an email sent to KFBB. The 9-year-old boy has been found safe.
MISSOULA – The Montana Department of Justice issued a “Missing Endangered Person Advisory” (MEPA) Wednesday for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen in Browning, Mont.
The state DOJ describe Delwin Paul Calflooking, Jr., as a Native American boy with a height of 4’7 and weighing 80 pounds. Healso has brown eyes and black hair, according to a release.
The DOJ says it believes Delwin is somewhere in the Missoula area with his father, Delwin Paul Calflooking, Sr.
You’re asked to call 911 if you see the two in the area. If you have information about their location, you can call FBI Special Agent Steven Snyder at (301) 325-9274