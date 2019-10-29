MISSOULA - Organizers of a vape take-back drive on the University of Montana campus say they saw a successful turnout, with 15 people turning in vapes in exchange for a chance to win a big prize.
The Curry Health Center and a student group at UM is hosting a vape and e-cigarette take back drive through Oct. 30 in the University Center.
The take back started Saturday and organizers said they are happy with the number of students turning in their vapes. As of Tuesday they have received 20 e-cigarettes total with 15 of those being turned in that day.
The vape take back drive was organized by the Peers Reaching Out program.
The move comes after Montana health officials announced the first vape related death in Montana and two additional cases, announced Monday, of vaping-related illness.
After brainstorming, the Peers Reaching Out organizers decided the vape take back drive was the best way to reach students.
"We are just trying to prevent more illnesses and diseases from happening," says organizer Bobby Sonsteng. "[Vaping] is still a new thing with very little research and we just wanted to not have another cigarette thing 50 years later."
Every student who turns in a vape or e-cigarette will get a $5 gift card to a local business and be entered into a drawing for an Apple watch or Beats by Dre headphones.
For some students, the prizes aren't the only thing motivating them to give up their vapes.
"My whole family wouldn’t stop sending me articles about how I’m going to die,” former vaper Rylie Handly said. “So I was like I’m not really doing this for any reason, I might as well quit.”
The last day for the vape drive will be Wednesday, Oct. 30 and you can find them in the University Center.
For students there are resources available on campus to help them quit. For everyone else trying to quit the Department of Public Health and Human Services has a guide and list of resources on their website.