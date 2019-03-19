Griz nation is ready for Thursday’s first round matchup with Michigan.
Griz basketball fans gathered this morning to celebrate the team's success and send them off to Des Moines.
Excitement was high as the Griz went back-to-back last Saturday winning their second Big Sky Conference title in two years.
While their game against Michigan is a rematch from 2018, that's not keeping down spirits in the Garden City.
"I don't think there's a better feeling in March. This is the best," said UM Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach, Jordan Sullivan.
"These are exciting times. It's a great thing for grizzly athletics and the University of Montana. We're excited. Go Griz," said Assistant Director for Griz Scholarship Association, Jared Amoss.
"It’s kind of the lifelong question that a lot of people have always asked is who would win out of a fight between a wolverine and a grizzly. I guess we'll find out Thursday," said UM student, Benjamin Headswift.
A great name and even better hypothetical situation.
If you want to see the Griz and Wolverines in action, tip-off is set for 7:20 PM Thursday night on TNT.