University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library reopened Tuesday afternoon after a pipe burst led to flooding on all levels of the building.
UM issued several emails about the incident on Sunday alerting people about the flooding and library closure.
Thursday, employees said floors are still wet and some of the ceiling tiles have fallen to the floor.
UM officials explained the damage appears to be minimal and the flooding poses no significant hazard.
While damage assessments continue, library employees said they will most likely set up fans throughout the building to dry out any wet spots.