University of Montana hosts 19 students for Native American STEM camp

MISSOULA- 19 middle schoolers haven't started summer break yet, that's because they've been busy attending the University of Montana’s first Montana-American-Indian-Math-and Science camp.
The program replicates an idea from the Alaska Native Science Engineering program, which shows that Native Americans are the minority least represented in STEM disciplines.
These rural Montana middle schoolers are receiving education at MT-AIMS they might not receive otherwise.
Assembling model bridges, building computers, on top of other STEM activities, students say they've had the chance to be a part of activities that they haven't learned in their classrooms.
"We've been learning about particle matter and we've been learning how the trees and multiple things can affect the river and quality and I've also learned how to program a drone and multiple things,” said eighth grader, Tanner Ironpipe.
This program is designed to help students down the road, when it comes time to think about a career path.
"Learning to code will help me to get a future in coding or technical engineering or something like that,” added camper, Tanner Ironpipe.
Camp leaders say that having access to this type of education will help students succeed when returning to school in the fall.
"A lot of times Native students don't perform as well on different type of math and science tests as other peers so we are trying to get them engaged in these activities so that they'll perhaps do better in some of these classes,” said Director of Native American Research Laboratory, Aaron Thomas.
Camp organizers are looking to grow the MT-AIMS, and hope to eventually have this program expand from 6th graders to freshman in college.
For details on the program or how to donate, you can contact Aaron Thomas here.