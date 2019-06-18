MISSOULA - The University of Montana is marking Pride Week with a special rainbow lighting of Main Hall on campus.
The public is inviting to come see the rainbow lighting from 9-11 PM on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night.
Big Sky Pride Week celebrates and supports the state's LGBTQ community. This week it's Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21.
This year's state Pride parade is slated for Sat., June 22 in Helena.
“The lighting signifies UM’s support for our LGBTQIA+ community and more broadly signals our commitment to equality for all,” said UM President Seth Bodnar.
Bondar said Big Sky Pride Week provides an opportunity for UM to affirm its commitment to:
- Respecting the dignity and ensuring the safety of all.
- Celebrating civil rights progress.
- Removing the still profound headwinds in our fight for equality for all.
- Affirming the valuable existence of our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends and peers.
“I am very proud of the advocates and allies who advance our mission to provide access to a quality education and who recognize the potential for all to positively impact society,” Bodnar said. “The more inclusive we are, the more we all benefit.”
The campus last illuminated Main Hall in 2016 to honor victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
Monte, UM students and employees also will represent UM at the Big Sky Pride Parade set for Saturday, June 22, in Helena.