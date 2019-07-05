MISSOULA - A University of Montana administrator is reportedly having trouble returning to the United States and is working with Sen. Jon Tester's office for help.
The Missoulian reports that UM administrator Paul Gladen is having "challenges" returning to the U.S. from a trip to the United Kingdom.
Gladen is director of UM's Blackstone Launchpad and is originally from England.
It's not unheard of for members of Congress to intervene in case of visa or travel issues; some legal advisers say immigration and visa issues tend to get resolved much more quickly if a member of Congress is involved.
The Missoulian reports that while Tester's office acknowledged that they're involved, no one is providing public comment on the nature of Gladen's issue.