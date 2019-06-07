MISSOULA - United Way of Missoula will host their Over the Edge fundraiser event June 8.
If you plan on going downtown this weekend, you may see some people rapelling down the side of First Interstate Bank, but don't be alarmed, they are doing this willingly.
United Way called people to raise $1,000 and in exchange they would get to rapell down the side of the building. United Way of Missoula CEO, Susan Hay Patrick, said they were looking for a different kind of fundraising event instead of an ordinary dinner.
"And we thought, we can get some crazy people to rapell down the side of the tallest building in downtown Missoula, the First Interstate Bank building," said Hay Patrick.
So far participants have raised just over $13,500. Hay Patrick said the money will go toward supporting a variety of United Way's programs like their fight against suicide, childhood obesity, homelessness, and their imagination library program that sends out a brand new book to around 3,000 kids in the Missoula area every month.
"We build a better community especially in the areas of education, financial stability, and health, those are essential building blocks for a good quality of life," said Hay Patrick.
This is the second annual Over the Edge event because last year's fundraiser went so well, said Hay Patrick.
If you are interested in participating in the event you can still sign up and raise the money before June 30.
Even if you don't feel like rapelling down the side of a tall building in downtown Missoula, there will also be a ground party for people to watch or even sponsor a rapeller. The event starts at 11 a.m. June 8.