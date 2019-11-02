FRENCHTOWN- Air quality today in Frenchtown is unhealthy according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
The Missoula City-County Health Department says a high-pressure ridge is creating stagnant air conditions throughout western Montana, and Frenchtown is currently getting the worst of it.
The Missoula City-County Health Department explains that when the air is stagnant, any pollution that gets put out stays in the valleys and builds up over time.
Missoula City-County Health Department says when the air quality is unhealthy, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.
The high-pressure ridge is expected to remain in place for several days and the Missoula City-County Health Department is reminding people that the general and essential agriculture outdoor burning seasons are closed until March of 2020.
A burning restriction has been placed on prescribed wildland outdoor burning for the weekend, and burning at elevations below 4,500 feet across Missoula County is restricted. More restrictions may be added tomorrow.
For the latest air pollution data across Montana, you can check theMontana Department of Environmental Quality website here.