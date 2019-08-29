UM Welcomes LGBT students back to campus

Thousands of students have been welcomed onto UM’s campus this week, but Thursday a handful of student groups are extending a special welcome
From free ice-cream to lawn games, about a hundred students came out to the oval for the 2019 Rainbow Welcom to meet other students and community member like them.
"Sometimes in Montana you would think that there is not a lot happening with LGBT life but there is a lot in Missoula,” President of UM Lambda Alliance Jaz Dierenfield said.
Dierenfield helped organize Thursday’s event and they said it’s important to welcome new and returning LGBT students to campus.
"Having that community and knowing that there is space for you is really important so we like to include that in the start of the year,” Dierenfield said.
For some this was their first impression of the queer community.
"I’ve never had a lot of access to events like this so i wanted to come check it out,” UM Freshman Olivia Prati said.
But others say they keep coming back.
"This will be my fourth year I have come every year I believe it started the year before I came here,” UM Senior Elliott Hobaugh said.
But this event was about more than just an ice-cream social.
"It’s a place to get acquainted with what resources and campus groups are around so we can connect people with them," Dierenfield said.
From A Gay Gaming League, to the Western Montana Community Center, The Gay Men’s Task Force, TransVisible, Out There Missoula, even a group called Free Mom Hugs. And they are all great resources for students to connect with and know they are available to them.
"Its awesome getting to see whole families here and kids who get to have this kind of access all their lives providing love and affection to people who haven't had this kind of access to people like them it needs to be more common,” Prati said.
They were even giving out tickets to Friday’s PRIDE in the Park Osprey Game at the rainbow welcome.
ABC FOX Montana is a honored to sponsor pride night at Osprey Stadium Friday, August 30.
In a partnership with the Missoula Osprey, Minor League Baseball and TransVisible Montana, we will strike out hate.
The game starts at 7:05 Friday, but you'll want to get to the stadium early for the pre-game carnival from 4:30 until 6 pm.