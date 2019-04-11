MISSOULA - The University of Montana campus is warning people to delete an email that purports to be from President Seth Bodnar asking for personal data.
From UM:
UM employees and students should be aware that campus has been hit with an email phishing attack today. These attacks often are used to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers.
The suspect email has the subject line: “University of Montana Re-evaluated and Up to Date Acceptable Use of Electronic Communications System For All Employees.”
The body text says it’s from UM President Seth Bodnar. The sender email address is something like r ajensen@dsdmail. net and is not an official UM email address.
The UM logo and two PDFs were attached to the email. Do not click on any of the links or attachments. Promptly delete this email. If you entered a username and password or have any other problems resulting from this email, call the central IT Helpdesk at 243-4357.