MISSOULA - The University of Montana is reminding students about safety resources on campus after a woman reported being chased by an unknown man when she left the library after midnight.
A release from the campus police department says UM police received the call early Tuesday morning.
The student reported leaving the library and being chased by a man who was wearing dark sweatpants and a gray hoodie. He's described as being about 6 feet tall.
The woman ran to a residence hall and called campus police.
Anyone with information or a similar experience is asked to call 406-243-6131.
From UMPD Chief Marty Ludemann:
UMPD wants to remind everyone about GrizWalk, a free service offered to any community member who wants to be escorted to their car, other buildings or anywhere on campus. GrizWalk provides safe walking or driving escorts anytime between dusk and dawn. If GrizWalk is unavailable, a UMPD Officer will provide the same service. This service is available seven days a week during the academic year.
Also, please know that UM has 17 emergency telephones across the campus. The phones glow green at night and pressing the call button puts you in direct contact with UMPD, with your location immediately known. Do not hesitate to use the emergency phones or to contact us if you are feeling unsafe or need assistance. If you have experienced an incident or feel unsafe or threatened, the Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) can provide confidential assistance. Call 243-6559. The safety of everyone on the campus is our highest priority and UMPD is eager to provide assistance at any time.