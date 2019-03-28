The University of Montana's Department of Counselor Education is experiencing a boost in student applications to its master's program.
The department says application rates for the program are usually fairly stable, but applications for the counseling education master's program are up approximately 20 percent this year. The department offers master's degrees in clinical mental health and school counseling. Both tracks are seeing a surge in applications.
Department chair Veronica Johnson says it's difficult to pinpoint an exact reason for the spike. She says part of it could be contributed to a growing awareness of the need for mental health resources.
"It affects our who community," Johnson said. "If we're helping people to function more effectively in their lives, then they're contributing members of society.
Johnson says another potential factor is the department is doing well. She says the department has been chosen for an expansion, and program graduates have a 100% pass rate on the national counselor exam.
