UM's Wilderness Institute soft launches new recreational site

MISSOULA- the University of Montana’s Wilderness Institute is now offering new and improved services, and these aren't just services you can find anywhere.
The Wilderness Institute soft launched their new wilderness connect website, giving you extra help when planning your next recreational trip.
Now, the public can explore over 800 wilderness areas across the United States, allowing hikers to better prepare before hitting the back country.
"If you're wanting to visit a wilderness area we are trying to make it easier for you to find that and to find information on where you want to go, what you might do while you're there, we want to make that really accessible and really easy for people to start planning that trip and having that really pivotal wilderness adventure,” said Wilderness Institute Communications Director, Lisa Ronald.
Wilderness Institute executives say this website not only offers benefits to people who use public lands, but those in charge of them.
