MISSOULA - The Society of American Foresters reaccredited the University of Montana's bachelor's degree in forestry, marking 85 years of UM delivering forestry education.
UM's forestry program was one of the first in the county to be accredited in 1935 and remains the only professionally accredited forestry degree in Montana.
“For more than a century, UM’s graduates have grown an international reputation for our forestry program,” said David Affleck, chair of the Department of Forest Management in UM’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. “Our reaccreditation signals to our students and to the profession that UM forestry students are well equipped to meet the demands of the field.”
To achieve reaccreditation, the program was assessed by an outside team of educators and practicing foresters, in addition to a comprehensive review by the Society of American Foresters' national Committee on Accreditation.
The program currently serves 120 students and teaches students how to promote, sustain and conserve forest resources, from water and wildlife to wood products.