Concerns of the coronavirus hit close to home, as the University of Montana cancels a study abroad program set to start next month.
Students in UM's social sciences program were ready to take off during spring break for a study abroad trip to Hong Kong, Macau and South China, but after the U.S. government raised travel restrictions, the trip got cancelled.
The program was set to depart March 12, and would be a 11-day study abroad course led by a faculty member from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Students would study changing Chinese culture, globalization, press freedom, among several other topics.
About 20 students were signed up for the course, however, with the quick spread of coronavirus across the world, UM chose to put student safety first.
School officials said since the program is faculty-led, those students are in luck.
"The good thing with this program is that even though they couldn't do the 'in country' portion, the students are still able to finish the course [in Missoula] and complete their credit here on campus," Donna Anderson the Executive Director of UM's International Center said.
Anderson added UM is following the guidance of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, and relaying that info to their students studying all over the world. No word yet if any students will return early from their studies.
There were two more faculty-led study abroad trips to China schedule for the summer, and Anderson said those will likely be cancelled.