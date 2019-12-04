MISSOULA - The University of Montana will host Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium this Saturday.
Fans will get to see the team run out of the tunnel, take pictures with Monte, listen to the band roar, and show everyone what it means to be a Griz fan in Washington-Grizzly Stadium one last time this season.
"This is a team coming all the way from Louisiana and they don't play in a lot of big venues with the fans right on top of them so the cold weather mixed with fans being full and rowdy and loud, I think will really help our team," said Eric Taber, UM football sports information director.
Normally UM are the only guaranteed six home games, but with a seventh, restaurants, bars, hotels, and transportation businesses just to name a few are gearing up for another big weekend.
"Not just fans but business owners and the entire community of Missoula can really benefit from having anther home game, so to have a seventh home game at Washington Grizzly stadium, I mean that's millions of dollars to the local economy," said Taber.
Tickets for the game are available at gogriz.com/fcs or at the Adam's Center box office. They are $35 each and every day this week, fans have been in line to collect tickets for the last big home game.
The last time UM hosted a playoff game in Washington-Grizzly stadium was 2015. The Griz won, and advanced to the next round of FCS playoffs.