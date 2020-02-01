MISSOULA- The University of Montana Police Department says they responded to two complaints from residents in UM housing about three men trying to enter apartments.
According to a release from UM Police, the first incident was on January 29 around 7:30 pm, residents were home at the time when two men were trying to open their locked door while one man waited in a car. The residents notified 9-1-1 about the men, and when officers responded, they were unable to locate them.
The suspect car is described as a gold 2004 Chevy sedan.
The second incident was on January 31 around 7:30 pm, the release says the incident was like the first one, except there was only one man seen at the resident’s door.
The man is described as about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds and wearing a baseball cap. He has dark facial hair in the style of a goatee and bushy eyebrows.
UM Police are advising residents to keep the doors of their homes locked and to verify who is at the door before answering it.
They also recommended people keep the doors to their cars locked and to not leave anything of value in them.
If you see persons or a vehicle matching these descriptions, you are asked to notify the University of Montana Police Emergency Line at 406-243-4000 or the non-emergency line at 406-243-6131.