University of Montana is welcoming back students for the semester in a new way, with an all-new networking event with alumni as a part of their "Griz Winter Welcome".
There will about 30 UM alumni at the University Center Ballroom Wednesday night networking with current students.
And the great part about this event is the students are leading the conversations, so they can ask alumni anything from career advice to activities to do around Missoula.
UM Student Involvement Advisor, Hailey Michelson, said every alumnus is set up at a table with a sign that states their name and profession, and each student is given a name tag with their year and major.
Michelson said snacks and refreshments will be provided and students will have the opportunity to walk around and choose who they want to network with based on their interests.
She said the staff will provide students with suggested conversation starters, but she said students are encouraged to ask their own questions too.
"So it can be as conversational as where's a good place to get new snow tires or what should I be doing to advance my career so that when I graduate I can get into the field that I want to get in to," explained Michelson.
Michelson said students will also have the chance to mingle and meet new fellow students.
She emphasized it’s just a great community bonding event.
This speed networking event will be going on at the UC Ballroom from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 9th.
This is just one of the many events going on for "Griz Winter Welcome."