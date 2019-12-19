MISSOULA - University of Montana journalism student Sara Diggins ranked in two national awards for her work in photojournalism.
Diggins most recently ranked second out of more than 130 entries in the Hearst Journalism Awards Program, known as the college Pullizer Prize equivalent. She is also a bronze medalist in the College Photographer of the Year awards, competing in the Sports Feature Photography category in November 2019.
From humor to agony to suspense, her photos capture a large variety of human feelings and action.
“We are thrilled Sara’s work has been honored. She is a perfect example of the top-notch talent we nurture here at the school,” School of Journalism director Denise Dowling said.
Her winnings awarded her with a $2,000 scholarship, as well as an entry into the national Hearst finals.