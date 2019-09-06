MISSOULA - The University of Montana grizzlies will play their first home football game on August 7 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium after a win over South Dakota.
But before fans prepare to flood the stands, a new regulation is being implemented. UM Athletics officials will be enforcing the new clear bag policy which only allows fans to bring in a clear bag that is not larger than 12" x 6" x 12" into the stadium. Large purses, backpacks, draw-string backpacks, fanny packs, and plastic printed bags are no longer allowed to enter the stadium.
The stadium decided to implement this new rule to maintain the safety and security of events while increasing the efficiency for fans entering the stadium.
The first home football game against North Alabama will start at 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to dress in all maroon for a maroon-out to cheer on the Griz.
The traditional Griz Walk is also making a return this 2019 season. The Griz Walk is a pre-game pep rally that allows fans to line UM's memorial row at 4:40 p.m. to welcome the grizzlies into the locker room prior to kick-off.