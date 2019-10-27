The University of Montana is getting into the spooky season with their 3rd annual Choral Spooktacular.
Multiple choirs preformed festive songs like “Double Double Toil and Trouble” from Macbeth and Edward Algar’s “Death on a Hill.”
The concert was geared towards all ages and kids got in free if they wore a costume. The spooky sing-a-long was very interactive and director Coreen Duffy said she looks forward to this concert every year because it has something for everyone.
"We got music that will appeal to everybody, choral aficionados, people who like all kinds of music and people who usually don't come to collegiate music concerts but would like a really rollicking spooky time" Duffy said.
At the end of the concert kids of all ages were invited to go trick-or-treating on stage.