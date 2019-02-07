UM holds parent meeting for ASUM childcare

MISSOULA- Tonight parents with children at ASUM’s daycare gathered on campus to hear university officials speak on McGill Hall's progress.
University officials say while air samples now come back clean, it's the dust wipe samples that are concerning.
This leaves many parents wondering why their kids remained inside the daycare for so long.
"I don’t think that you understand what we are dealing with as parents and this anxiety that we are having about this and that we have to live with this anxiety. There's not studies, they didn’t go and do air studies on the samples, they don't exist,” said an ASUM parent.
Answering question after question, University officials explained that they've hired the top experts to make McGill Hall safe again.
President of the University, Seth Bodnar said, "We have testing and air quality samples that have shown no air born articulate matter but we want to understand it and we want to understand from experts in this field the appropriate steps that we should take moving forward.”
With no concrete knowledge on how long the daycare will remain in the education center, UM officials continue to apologize, and want parents to know they are working as hard as they can to get to the bottom of this.
"We are sorry for the anxiety and uncertainty that this situation has created, what we are working on right now is making sure that we have knowledgeable experts to help us understand this situation and deal with this appropriately,” said Bodnar.