MISSOULA- Today university officials held an informational meeting for anyone who might be affected by the asbestos out break.
University officials took the public through a step by step process -- as they outlined McGill Hall's series of asbestos tests.
Officials say they found four times the amount of asbestos deemed acceptable by the E.P.A..
"What we've been trying to do is share the best information we have and share the data that we have so that they can begin to ascertain their risk and ask appropriate questions of what that risk entails," said Director of Communications, Paula Short.
Some faculty and staff members say they have worked in McGill hall for over twenty years. Many asked when they can begin testing for asbestos-related illnesses.
"Forgive me if you already said this... but we do have to show symptoms if we just want to get a baseline..," asked a UM faculty member.
Today's meeting was full of questions as officials outlined the extent of McGill’s contamination.
University officials say they're doing their best to resolve this situation, but investigations are still ongoing.
"The best thing we can do now to serve everyone is to work hard and come up with some solutions and come up with data and answers to give them the best answers we can," added Short.
The biggest concern from attendees was their health, and how this will affect their health in the future.