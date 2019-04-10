UM Food Pantry seeks donations

MISSOULA- Opening its doors the beginning of February, pantry officials say that University of Montana students struggle with hunger, and after gathering a committee together in July to address the issue, they were finally able to change that.
"We've known that UM students struggle with hunger for a long time, it's kind of expected, its hard to pick up enough hours to pay for school and rent and everything else when you're in college. We had enough anecdotal data to see the problem without having hard data yet. In July we formed a committee and said let’s do this,” said Pantry Student Coordinator, Kat Cowley.
College comes with stresses of all forms, and pantry officials say that putting food on your table, should not be one of them.
"Minimum wage right now I think is $8.50 and between paying for rent which is a lot of people more than half of what your income goes to and then I have to buy text books, students have to pay class fees, its usually a lack of not being able to work as many hours because you’re in school or those hours just don’t go far enough to cover your expenses,” said Kat Cowley.
Since opening its doors, the food pantry has been able to help students who didn't know what else to do.
"I think we just hit 61 or 62 students and their families here and every time someone comes in for the first time they are like I needed this for so long, or I didn’t realize I needed this until I realized it was an option, or oh my god I’m just between paychecks right now,” said Kat Cowley.
Assisting these students, pantry workers say they run off of donations from all over Missoula.
"Our least donated items right now are protein, we have a little bit of tuna left but not much, rice isn’t donated as much, that's a really good staple its really filling and then fruit is something I hardly see any of,” added Cowley.
If you’d like to donate food you can so at the University Center at the West Atrium Desk where the pantry is located. There is also a basket located at the desk if the pantry is closed.
If you would like to donate money you can do so here.
The pantry is open Tuesday 9-2 and Friday 10-5 and officials say they will most likely keep these hours throughout the summer.