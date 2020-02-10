MISSOULA -- The UM Food Pantry is hosting a party to celebrate their one year anniversary of being open at the University of Montana.
The party kicks off at the University Center West Atrium from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
According to a release, the purpose of the party is to celebrate one year of providing students experiencing food insecurity free access to food and personal hygiene products, and bringing that to the public's attention.
UM Catering and Black Coffee Co. will give out snacks and there will also be a silent auction raising money for the pantry.
Big Sky Breakout, Plonk, Logjam Presents, Bridge Pizza, the Good Food Store, Bernice's Bakery, community members and more chipped in item for the silent auction.
Speeches from UM Provost Jon Harbor, pantry student coordinator Kat Cowley and Associated Students of UM President Abigail Belcher will begin at 12:15 p.m.
“Please come by, say hello and show your support for helping end hunger on campus and in the greater Missoula community,” Sarah Poole, a Campus Compact Vista worker with the food pantry, said in the release.