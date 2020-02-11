University of Montana enrollment dipped again this semester, but officials are encouraged by the number of freshmen returning to campus this spring.
Over 10,000 students are enrolled for the spring semester at the University of Montana which is a decade low 2.3% decline from the fall to the spring.
In 2016 the university lost over 9% of students, in 2017 they lost 6.9%, and last year they lost more at 8.2%.
So this year's 2% loss is a large improvement, and university officials are taking notice.
UM's Vice President for Enrollment Management Cathy Cole said.
"We are clearly moving in a very positive direction. This data affirms progress in our strategy of making incremental improvements in rebuilding enrollment."
And UM provost Jon Harbor says there are two ways to grow enrollment:
"To bring more students to um and equally important to retain the students who are already here and support their progress to degree completion."
UM says by engaging students the university is moving towards stabilizing enrollment.